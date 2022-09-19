(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said that the coronavirus pandemic has come to an end, which surprised his health officials, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Biden said during an interview with CBS news's 60 Minutes that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The sources said that the president's statement on the end of the pandemic was not planned as part of the interview.