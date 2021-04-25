UrduPoint.com
Biden's Approval Rating After 100 Days In Office Lower Than Most Of US Presidents - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Joe Biden's job approval rating after the first 100 days in office is the third lowest for a US president since 1945, save for Donald Trump in 2017 and Gerald Ford in 1974, a poll has revealed.

The survey by ABC and the Washington Post showed that 52% of Americans approved of Biden's performance ” more than 42% that Trump wooed at the same point but fewer than 61% who spoke favorably of Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president.

Biden had the highest approval for his pandemic relief package (65%) and his handling of the outbreak (64%), and the lowest for how he dealt with the migrant crisis on the southern border (37%). His economic performance was rated positively by 52%.

The survey was conducted by phone from April 18-21 in English and Spanish among a random national sample of 1,007 adults.

