UrduPoint.com

Biden's Approval Rating At 42%, Highest Since June - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June - Poll

US President Joe Biden's approval rating has increased to 42%, its highest since June, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden's approval rating has increased to 42%, its highest since June, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday.

It has increased gradually since falling steadily since Biden's first days as president to reach a low of 36% in the May to July period last year.

Last month, Biden's approval rating was 41%.

Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks.

The nationwide poll covered 1,023 adults.

Related Topics

May June July

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

22 minutes ago
 Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

43 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White c ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly T ..

Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

52 minutes ago
 OICCI celebrates Women's Day with theme of embraci ..

OICCI celebrates Women's Day with theme of embracing equity

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.