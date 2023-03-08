Biden's Approval Rating At 42%, Highest Since June - Poll
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 07:13 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden's approval rating has increased to 42%, its highest since June, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday.
It has increased gradually since falling steadily since Biden's first days as president to reach a low of 36% in the May to July period last year.
Last month, Biden's approval rating was 41%.
Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks.
The nationwide poll covered 1,023 adults.