(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden's approval rating has increased to 42%, its highest since June, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden's approval rating has increased to 42%, its highest since June, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday.

It has increased gradually since falling steadily since Biden's first days as president to reach a low of 36% in the May to July period last year.

Last month, Biden's approval rating was 41%.

Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks.

The nationwide poll covered 1,023 adults.