Biden's Approval Rating At 42%, Lowest In NPR/Marist Polling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:07 PM

Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 42% as inflation concerns grow, an NPR/Marist poll showed on Wednesday, noting that it is the lowest figure recorded in the survey since the president took office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 42% as inflation concerns grow, an NPR/Marist poll showed on Wednesday, noting that it is the lowest figure recorded in the survey since the president took office.

"Biden's overall approval rating has slipped to 42%, which matches the approval he receives for his handling of the economy (42%)," a press release explaining the poll said. "Biden's approval rating among all Americans (42%) is the lowest to date in our polling and has dipped down two points from earlier this month (44%)."

The latest survey revealed that 37% strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while only 13% strongly approve of his performance, according to the release.

"As to whether Americans believe Biden is fulfilling his campaign promises after 10 months in office, 43% agree and 51% disagree," the release said.

"There is a strong partisan divide (79% of Democrats agree and 83% of Republicans disagree) with independents tipping the balance (43% agree, 52% disagree)."

The release pointed out that the economy continues to drive Americans' perception of Biden's performance in office.

"In the latest NPR/Marist Poll, 39% name inflation as the most important economic concern, far outpacing other worries such as wages (17%), labor shortages (11%), and unemployment (10%)," it added.

Last week, a Quinnipiac University Poll said that a clear majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's performance less than a year into his term of office, with a gap of those who disapprove outnumbering his supporters by 17% - a gap that is continuing to widen. Americans gave Biden a negative 36 - 53% job approval rating, while 10% did not offer an opinion, according to the Quinnipiac press release.

