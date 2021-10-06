(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Over half of registered American voters, or 52%, disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance, with his approval rating hitting a record low since taking the office, according to a fresh Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday.

"Over half of voters (52 percent) disapprove of Biden's job performance, up 9 points since the June survey, while 45 percent approve, down by the same margin. It's part of a slow but steady decline since the summer amid concerns about inflation, the COVID-19 delta variant and the withdrawal from Afghanistan," the pollster said.

Additionally, 40% of respondents ” an increase of 12 percentage points from the June survey ” said that Biden's administration had accomplished less than they expected since taking office in January, while only 15% said his achievements exceeded their expectations, compared to the 19% in June.

The survey was conducted October 2-4 among nearly 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.