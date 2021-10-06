UrduPoint.com

Biden's Approval Rating At Its Lowest Since Taking Office - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Biden's Approval Rating at Its Lowest Since Taking Office - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Over half of registered American voters, or 52%, disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance, with his approval rating hitting a record low since taking the office, according to a fresh Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday.

"Over half of voters (52 percent) disapprove of Biden's job performance, up 9 points since the June survey, while 45 percent approve, down by the same margin. It's part of a slow but steady decline since the summer amid concerns about inflation, the COVID-19 delta variant and the withdrawal from Afghanistan," the pollster said.

Additionally, 40% of respondents ” an increase of 12 percentage points from the June survey ” said that Biden's administration had accomplished less than they expected since taking office in January, while only 15% said his achievements exceeded their expectations, compared to the 19% in June.

The survey was conducted October 2-4 among nearly 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Job Same January June October From

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

11 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

22 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacherâ€™s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacherâ€™s Day

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhanci ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhancing increasing economic coopera ..

22 minutes ago
 FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooper ..

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

38 minutes ago
 47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.