Biden's Approval Rating At Lowest Point Of Any US Presidents - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Biden's Approval Rating at Lowest Point of Any US Presidents - Reports

The approval rating of US President Joe Biden has hit the lowest point of any president before him after a year and three months in office, CNN reported on Friday, citing its own analysis of this week's polling data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The approval rating of US President Joe Biden has hit the lowest point of any president before him after a year and three months in office, CNN reported on Friday, citing its own analysis of this week's polling data.

The new polling data released this week revealed that Biden's approval rating is ranging from the low thirties to the low forties. The lower end of the range (33%) was announced by Quinnipiac University, while the CBS/YouGov reported the most optimistic assessment (42%) of Biden's performance as president, the report said.

Biden is in a "lot of trouble" as three of the four pollsters this week showed the lowest tier numbers for Biden, the report said.

Moreover, at this point in his presidency, former US President Donald Trump's average approval rating at 42% is one point higher than Joe Biden's 41% at this point in his presidency, the report added.

The Biden administration today is dealing with a range of issues and challenges, including galloping inflation, surging crime, millions of illegal immigrants and aggressive foreign policy. At the same time, the US president is in no hurry to take responsibility for the negative phenomena in the economy and has already managed to repeatedly blame Russian leader Vladimir Putin for all the troubles that have fallen on the United States over the past several months.

