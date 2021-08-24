UrduPoint.com

Biden's Approval Rating Drops 6 Points Amid Afghanistan Evacuation Crisis - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped six points amid criticism his administration faces for the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent mass evacuation crisis, a new Hill-Harris poll revealed.

The poll results showed on Monday that Biden's job performance rating dropped from 55 percent to 49 percent according to a survey of 2,846 registered US voters last week.

Biden reached the highest rating for his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with 61 percent approving of his work.

The survey has a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.

The Biden administration has been widely criticized for withdrawing US troops while not evacuating US citizens and Afghan allies after the Taliban seized Afghanistan on August 15.

The Taliban's quick advance created chaos in and around the Kabul airport, where tens of thousands of people have been stranded and many others can not reach the airport through Taliban checkpoints.

The Biden administration set August 31 as the deadline to evacuate all US citizens, Afghan allies and military personnel from Afghanistan.

White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin said the United States has evacuated some 48,000 people from Kabul since August 14.

