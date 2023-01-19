UrduPoint.com

Biden's Approval Rating Inches Up To 43% From Record Low In July - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 09:04 PM

President Joe Biden's nationwide approval rating partially recovered to 43% after falling to record low in July, a Morning Consult poll showed on Thursday,

According to the poll, 43% of the voters approve of Biden's performance, while 54% disapprove, thus maintaining a sense of stability throughout the fourth quarter. In July, only 40% approved and 57% disapproved of his job performance, making it his worst marks since taking office.

The survey shows that 46% of voters aged 18-34 approved of his work, a 6-point increase since July. However, 47% of those in the same age range disapproved of his performance, marking a 5-point decline over the same period.

Biden's approval rating has increased among suburban women, rising from 40% in July to 45% in the latest survey.

The popularity of President Biden remains high among black voters, the poll showed, with about two-thirds of the community supporting him, a slight increase from 62% in July.

The survey also reveals that Biden is less popular among white voters, with only 38% of them approving of his tenure.

Although white voters' approval remains low, a division can be observed based on an academic level. Forty-seven percent of college-educated individuals approve of Biden's presidency, while only a third of people without degrees have a positive view of his work.

The survey was conducted from January 11-12 among 45,787 registered voters, with a +/-1% error margin.

