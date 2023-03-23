UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US President Joe Biden's approval rating is becoming closer to its lowest point during his time in the White House because only 38% of Americans support his job performance, a new The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research demonstrated on Thursday.

This number was lower only last July, when 36% of voters approved Biden's activity. In the two first months of 2023, his rating exceeded 40%, according to the survey.

The poll respondents said that they have mixed impressions of Biden. They noted that the state of the nation's economy is their major concern at this time.

In this regard, only 31% supported Biden's stewardship of the economy, which is close to the general trend throughout the last year.

His handling of the nation's economic fortunes has been a weak point at least since late 2021, the poll said.

Democrats are more positive in their views on Biden's activity. More than three quarters approved of how he's handling his job as president, and 63% supported his handling of the economy. Only a few Republicans approve of Biden on either count, the poll said.

However, younger Democrats, who are under the age of 45, are less supportive (66%) of Biden's activity in the office, in comparison with 85% among their older party supporters.

The poll took place on March 16-20 among 1,081 adult Americans.

