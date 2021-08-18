WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden's approval ratings have hit all time lows for his administration in at least three polls since the fall of Kabul.

A Rasmussen poll released on Tuesday said that a majority of likely US voters, 54 percent, disapprove of Biden's job performance while only 45 percent approve.

FiveThirtyEight also released poll results on Tuesday that showed slightly less than half of respondents, 49.9 percent approve of Biden's performance while 43.9 percent disapprove.

A poll released by Reuters on Tuesday similarly showed that Biden's approval has dropped by 7 percent to its lowest point of his tenure so far, likely due to criticism over his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.