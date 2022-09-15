US President Joe Biden's approval ratings have improved, although they remain largely negative, according to an AP-NORC poll released Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden's approval ratings have improved, although they remain largely negative, according to an AP-NORC poll released Thursday.

"On the heels of several policy successes for the president, 45% of Americans approve of his job performance, up from his lowest rating of 36% in July," the poll found.

The improvement was largely driven by Democrats, with 78% of them approving of Biden's handling of his job compared to 65% in July and 72% in June. Republicans remained very negative, with only 10% approval.

The poll also found that 38% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the national economy, up from a low point of 28% in June. Again, Democrats had an improved view, with 31% seeing the economy as "good" and Republicans remaining mostly negative, with only 10% approval.

The nationwide poll was conducted September 9-12 with 1,054 adults.