UrduPoint.com

Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreign Nationals, Firms - Oversight Chair

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreign Nationals, Firms - Oversight Chair

The Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, including in China, House Oversight Chair James Comer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, including in China, House Oversight Chair James Comer said on Wednesday.

"The bank records show the Biden family, their associates and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies.

Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden's company," Comer said during a press conference.

Comer noted that Chinese nationals created limited liability companies in the US, transferred their "interests" to individuals in China and then transferred the money to the Biden family.

Related Topics

China Company Bank Money Family From Million

Recent Stories

ISPR declares to give strong response to any furth ..

ISPR declares to give strong response to any further attack on law enforcement a ..

9 minutes ago
 Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustaina ..

Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustainability

14 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Cli ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Climate Tech forum

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace ..

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Sudan

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly ..

Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Italian Open results

Tennis: Italian Open results

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.