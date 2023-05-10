Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreign Nationals, Firms - Oversight Chair

The Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, including in China, House Oversight Chair James Comer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, including in China, House Oversight Chair James Comer said on Wednesday.

"The bank records show the Biden family, their associates and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies.

Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden's company," Comer said during a press conference.

Comer noted that Chinese nationals created limited liability companies in the US, transferred their "interests" to individuals in China and then transferred the money to the Biden family.