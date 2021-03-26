Lawmakers aligned to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party announced that they have introduced a resolution to reinstate Obama-era controls on oil-and-gas related methane emissions that former President Donald Trump rescinded

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Lawmakers aligned to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party announced that they have introduced a resolution to reinstate Obama-era controls on oil-and-gas related methane emissions that former President Donald Trump rescinded.

"Proud to introduce this resolution today with Senator Angus King, Senator [Ed] Markey and other Senate Democrats to reinstate responsible methane emission standards, which is critical to confronting the climate crisis and reducing harmful air pollution," US Senator Martin Heinrich said via Twitter.

The three senators filed a resolution to get the 1996 Congressional Review Act (CRA) reapproved with a simple majority in the Senate, where Biden and his allies effectively have 51 votes versus the 50 held by rival Republicans.

Trump rescinded in August the 2020 CRA requirements on the transmission and storage of methane and volatile organic compounds released from oil and gas production.

The resolution comes as the Biden administration pushes to halve US emissions by 2030 under its target set under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The tussle on energy and emission reforms has drawn Biden into a wider political and legal battle, with attorney generals of 14 Republican-run states filing a lawsuit on Wednesday against the president's moratorium on new drilling for oil and gas leases on public lands and waters.