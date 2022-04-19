UrduPoint.com

Biden's Call With Allies About Ukraine Begins At 13:57 GMT - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Biden's Call With Allies About Ukraine Begins at 13:57 GMT - White House

US President Joe Biden's video call with allies and partners with regard to the situation in Ukraine began at 9:57 a.m. EST (13:57 GMT), the White House press pool said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden's video call with allies and partners with regard to the situation in Ukraine began at 9:57 a.m. EST (13:57 GMT), the White House press pool said on Tuesday.

"Joining President Biden on the call are Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, European Commission President von der Leyen, European Council President Michel, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President Duda of Poland, President Iohannis of Romania, and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom," the poll said.

On Monday, the White House said that the US president is expected to discuss further support for Ukraine and new restrictions on Russia.

