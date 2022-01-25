WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden's video conference call with European leaders to discuss the Ukraine crisis lasted one hour and 20 minutes, according to a White House press pool report.

"The President's secure video call with European leaders began at 3:05 p.m EST and ended at 4:25 p.m. EST," the press pool report said on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the White House said Biden and his European counterparts partners would be consulting and coordinating on issues related to the Ukraine crisis.

Participants in the meeting included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a buildup of forces near the border have sparked discussions of further US involvement in the European security situation, including by supplying more military aid to Ukraine as deterrence to a potential invasion.

Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near Russia's borders are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces on its territory.