Biden's Call With Putin Ends At 4:25 P.M. EST, Lasts 50 Minutes - White House
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 02:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ended at 4:25 pm EST (21:25 GMT), lasting about 50 minutes, according to a White House official.
"President Biden's call with President Putin concluded at 4:25 PM EST," the official said.
The two leaders were expected to discuss security and strategic issues including escalating tensions over NATO expansion and Ukraine.