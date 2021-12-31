WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ended at 4:25 pm EST (21:25 GMT), lasting about 50 minutes, according to a White House official.

"President Biden's call with President Putin concluded at 4:25 PM EST," the official said.

The two leaders were expected to discuss security and strategic issues including escalating tensions over NATO expansion and Ukraine.