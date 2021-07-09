The telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day lasted for about an hour, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day lasted for about an hour, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The focus of the call and the conversation which I can tell you was about an hour long was really primarily on these two topics [recent ransomware attacks and the United Nations Syrian aid mechanism extension]," Psaki told reporters.