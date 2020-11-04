UrduPoint.com
Biden's Campaign Manager Says Democratic Candidate On Track To Win 2020 Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

Joe Biden is set to emerge victorious in the 2020 US presidential election, given that he is on track to win in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Joe Biden is set to emerge victorious in the 2020 US presidential election, given that he is on track to win in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on Wednesday.

"Most importantly, I want to share with all of you that Joe Biden is on track to win this election, and he will be the next president of the United States," O'Malley Dillon said during a briefing.

Biden's campaign manager said that the Democratic candidate was on course to win several of the key battleground states still up for grabs, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

"We are on track to win in Michigan by more than Donald Trump did in 2016, to win in Wisconsin by more than Trump did in 2016, to win in Pennsylvania by more than Trump did in 2016," O'Malley Dillon remarked.

The Democratic candidate may also have a chance of overturning Trump's current lead in Georgia and North Carolina, O'Malley Dillon stated.

