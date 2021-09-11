UrduPoint.com

Biden's 'Candid' Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinpinglasted for about an hour and a half and the tone of the discussion was candid and respectful, not lecturing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"It was about 90 minutes, the call," Psaki saidduring a press briefing. "It was candid, he [Biden] did not avoid areas of disagreement, but the tone was not lecturing, nor was it condescending, It was respectful as 90 minutes."

