Biden's CIA Director Pick Sees China As 'Biggest Geopolitical Test,' Priority - Testimony

Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:44 PM

US President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that China is the country's biggest geopolitical foe and will be among his top priorities if confirmed

"Today's landscape is increasingly complicated and competitive ... in which an adversarial, predatory Chinese leadership poses our biggest geopolitical test," Burns said in prepared testimony for his confirmation hearing. "If confirmed, four crucial and inter-related priorities will shape my approach to leading CIA: China, technology, people, and partnerships."

