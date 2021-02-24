(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that China is the country's biggest geopolitical foe and will be among his top priorities if confirmed.

"Today's landscape is increasingly complicated and competitive ... in which an adversarial, predatory Chinese leadership poses our biggest geopolitical test," Burns said in prepared testimony for his confirmation hearing. "If confirmed, four crucial and inter-related priorities will shape my approach to leading CIA: China, technology, people, and partnerships."