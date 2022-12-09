UrduPoint.com

Biden's Clemency Prohibits Viktor Bout From Returning To US - Document

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 10:59 PM

The US Justice Department on Friday released President Joe Biden's pardon of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, which also prohibits him from returning to the United States.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022)

"It has been made to appear that it is in the national interest that the term of imprisonment related to the aforesaid conviction not be served in its entirety," the Justice Department said.

"Be it known that I, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States of America...do hereby commute the total prison sentence related to the aforesaid conviction of the said Viktor Bout to time served."

