WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's words in Warsaw about Russian President Vladimir Putin were not endorsing a regime change in Russia, a White House official said on Saturday.

During his Saturday speach in Warsaw, Biden stated that Putin "cannot remain in power.

"

"The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change," the official said.