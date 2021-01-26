MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden's first public comments on Russia were met with a wave of online fury accusing him and the Democratic establishment of hypocrisy, having lambasted his predecessor, Donald Trump, over his desire to reach out to Moscow.

Taking a question from a reporter at a briefing on Monday, Biden said that both the United States and Russia "can operate in mutual self-interest" with regards to the New START arms control treaty while expressing concern in other areas, such as the jailing of opposition figure Alexey Navalny by Moscow.

The comment, which barely exceeded 30 seconds, was published on the YouTube channel of CNBC Television and has amassed thousands of dislikes and hundreds of negative comments in a matter of hours.

"Wait, Trump was a bad guy for working with the Russians. Sooo.... what does this make Biden?" one user wrote in the comments section.

"I was wondering how fast the elites would be back at serving china and russia.... it took all of 5 days," another comment read.

Another user quipped: "So we went from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA to let's work with the Russians for mutual benefit????"

One user questioned whether vehemently anti-Trump presenter Rachel Maddow, who long accused Trump of being beholden to Moscow, would "spend the next four years calling Biden a Russian puppet."

Trump's presidency was tainted by unending accusations from the political opponents that he had colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election and had been working for Russian interests in his time in the White House. An investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller stretched over two years and enthralled the US news cycles and public conversation. It ultimately could not establish a clear link between Trump and Russia.