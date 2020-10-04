UrduPoint.com
Biden's Coronavirus Test Results To Be Disclosed On Regular Basis, Team Says

Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be disclosing the results of his regular coronavirus tests from now on, his campaign announced as US President Donald Trump was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

"We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning ” including social distancing, mask wearing, and additional safeguards," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, as quoted by The Washington Post on Saturday. "Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test," Bates added.

On Friday, Biden tested negative for the coronavirus.

He is expected to take another test on Sunday, although Bates did not say how often Biden would get tested from now on.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling better and was going to be back soon. The president said the next couple of days were going to be "the real test."

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Saturday statement that Trump was doing well and was fever-free and that the doctors were "cautiously optimistic" about his condition.

