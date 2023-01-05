UrduPoint.com

Biden's Decision To Pull Troops Out Of Afghanistan Made It Easier To Help Kyiv - Sullivan

The decision of US President Joe Biden to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan made it easier to provide assistance to Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The decision of US President Joe Biden to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan made it easier to provide assistance to Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"If we were still fighting in Afghanistan, it would be a very juicy target for the Russians," Sullivan told the Washington Post.

Biden "is not out looking for a fight," Sullivan said.

"But as (Vladimir) Putin is finding out, he will not back down to bullies and will help free people when they are under attack," he said.

Afghanistan is facing a dire situation as a result of the takeover by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops. The Taliban's swift ascension to power resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. According to the UN analysis, nearly half of the country's population needs humanitarian assistance, twice as many as in 2020, with about 22 million people facing acute food insecurity. A number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to the nation amid political disarray.

