Biden's Delaware Home Searched, More Classified Documents Found - Aide

Published January 22, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has conducted another search of US President Joe Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the US President, said in a statement.

"On Friday, DOJ conducted a comprehensive search of the President's Wilmington residence, and it concluded late Friday night. ...

Neither the President nor the First Lady were present during the search," Sauber said.

Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the president, said on Saturday that, during the search, the Justice Department "took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President."

