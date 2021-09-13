UrduPoint.com

Biden's Democrats Propose US Corporate Tax Be Hiked To 26.5% From 21% - Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:57 PM

Biden's Democrats Propose US Corporate Tax be Hiked to 26.5% from 21% - Bill

Democrat lawmakers aligned to President Joe Biden proposed to Congress on Monday that the US corporate tax be increased to 26.5% from 21%, a copy of the bill showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Democrat lawmakers aligned to President Joe Biden proposed to Congress on Monday that the US corporate tax be increased to 26.5% from 21%, a copy of the bill showed.

The overhaul in US taxes, the first in three decades, also proposed a 3-percentage-point surtax be applied on top earners and a hike of up to 5-percentage points be placed on capital gains taxes.

The key amendment suggests a "26.5 percent of so much of the taxable income as exceeds $5,000,000", the bill showed.

The House Ways and Means Committee of Congress is expected to vote this week on the proposals, which would raise trillions of Dollars from corporations and high-income households.

The proposal does not have unanimous Democrat backing, however, with Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal advocating a more cautious approach.

The move to place a higher tax on wealthy American corporations and individuals comes as President Biden presses these groups to pay their "fair share" to fund his administration's infrastructure and welfare spending plans, totaling about $4 trillion. The president laments that some of the richest US companies and citizens virtually paid virtually no taxes by exploiting loopholes or basing their tax jurisdictions in countries with excessively generous tax rates.

The US move has also spurred global action, with the Group of 7 countries striking a historic accord in June to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings a move that was later supported by 134 countries representing more than 90% of the world's gross domestic product.

Related Topics

World Vote June Congress From Share Top

Recent Stories

Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's fu ..

Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's future

1 minute ago
 Dozens of abducted students freed in NW Nigeria af ..

Dozens of abducted students freed in NW Nigeria after security crackdown

1 minute ago
 Algeria arrests another journalist: rights group

Algeria arrests another journalist: rights group

4 minutes ago
 Nawab Jahangir appeals to PM to become envoy of Ju ..

Nawab Jahangir appeals to PM to become envoy of Junagarh

4 minutes ago
 World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afg ..

World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afghanistan - Guterres

4 minutes ago
 UAE, Korea discuss enhancing cooperation in defenc ..

UAE, Korea discuss enhancing cooperation in defence and military fields

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.