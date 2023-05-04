UrduPoint.com

Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows To Make America More Competitive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows to Make America More Competitive

President Joe Biden's top economic aide Lael Brainard vowed in a speech on Thursday to make America more competitive, saying that middlemen in business should be weeded out while gadget and electronics buyers should be allowed to do simple repairs on their own to cut costs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) President Joe Biden's top economic aide Lael Brainard vowed in a speech on Thursday to make America more competitive, saying that middlemen in business should be weeded out while gadget and electronics buyers should be allowed to do simple repairs on their own to cut costs.

"Competitive market structures mean a more resilient economy � so that shocks don't paralyze the entire system when a few suppliers or middlemen become chokepoints," Brainard, the former vice chair of the Federal Reserve who has become Biden's top White House economic aide, said.

Brainard's role as economic czar comes at a particularly challenging time for the United States, where severe disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic have shuttered many small and medium-sized businesses that used to be lifeline for consumers seeking better prices and availability of goods.

On the bigger corporate front, a crisis of confidence among US banks has led to a number of them being wiped out or forcibly sold to a larger rival, again limiting consumer choices.

Brainard acknowledged the changing face of America, and urged corporations to adapt with a more competitive game as well to offer consumers better deals.

"Changing course following decades of increasing consolidation in our economy is a significant task," Brainard said. "So let me be very clear today: we're just getting started, and we remain committed to finishing the job."

The top economic aide took heart especially with the changes made by gadget giants such as Apple and microsoft in allowing consumers to fix their own gadgets after Biden endorsed the "right to repair." She noted that the Federal Trade Commission has also successfully secured settlements making it easier for ordinary Americans to repair grills, motorcycles and generators.

Related Topics

Business White House Job United States Apple Market From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling ..

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race

7 minutes ago
 Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with ..

Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with Paris

7 minutes ago
 ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

15 minutes ago
 MPA, CM's PS review issues of building Brewery spo ..

MPA, CM's PS review issues of building Brewery sports complex

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assi ..

Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assistance during economic crunch: ..

8 minutes ago
 On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed ..

On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in London for King Cha ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.