WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) President Joe Biden's top economic aide Lael Brainard vowed in a speech on Thursday to make America more competitive, saying that middlemen in business should be weeded out while gadget and electronics buyers should be allowed to do simple repairs on their own to cut costs.

"Competitive market structures mean a more resilient economy ” so that shocks don't paralyze the entire system when a few suppliers or middlemen become chokepoints," Brainard, the former vice chair of the Federal Reserve who has become Biden's top White House economic aide, said.

Brainard's role as economic czar comes at a particularly challenging time for the United States, where severe disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic have shuttered many small and medium-sized businesses that used to be lifeline for consumers seeking better prices and availability of goods.

On the bigger corporate front, a crisis of confidence among US banks has led to a number of them being wiped out or forcibly sold to a larger rival, again limiting consumer choices.

Brainard acknowledged the changing face of America, and urged corporations to adapt with a more competitive game as well to offer consumers better deals.

"Changing course following decades of increasing consolidation in our economy is a significant task," Brainard said. "So let me be very clear today: we're just getting started, and we remain committed to finishing the job."

The top economic aide took heart especially with the changes made by gadget giants such as Apple and microsoft in allowing consumers to fix their own gadgets after Biden endorsed the "right to repair." She noted that the Federal Trade Commission has also successfully secured settlements making it easier for ordinary Americans to repair grills, motorcycles and generators.