UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden's Europe-bound Press Plane Delayed By Cicadas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:08 PM

Biden's Europe-bound press plane delayed by cicadas

US President Joe Biden's press plane was delayed by a horde of cicadas late Tuesday, US media reported, grounding the flight for his European diplomatic tour by several hours

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden's press plane was delayed by a horde of cicadas late Tuesday, US media reported, grounding the flight for his European diplomatic tour by several hours.

The noisy insects have reemerged from 17 years underground, a regular cycle where they burst out of the soil to shed their skin, mate, lay eggs and then die.

A swarm of the insects -- thumb-sized with wide-set eyes and membranous wings -- filled the plane's engines, stranding dozens of journalists at Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport until early Wednesday morning.

The flight was due to take off at 9 pm local time (0100 GMT) but another plane had to be dispatched for the increasingly frustrated waiting press pack.

"I'm gonna remember this never-ending flight delay 17 years from now, cicadas," tweeted CNN's senior White House correspondent Phil Mattingly.

Billions of "Brood X" cicadas are appearing in US states including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee.

The last time they emerged, George W Bush was the US president, Facebook had just been created and Athens was getting ready to host the Summer Olympics.

Biden departs Washington early Wednesday, traveling on Air Force One and likely bugged by bigger issues than the small insects.

It will be the first foreign trip of his presidency, and he will launch a series of summits with G7, European and NATO partners before a face-to-face with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Biden heads first to Britain ahead of a G7 summit in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington Facebook White House Athens Vladimir Putin George Virginia Sunday Olympics Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Macron vows to defy security fears after slap

2 minutes ago

VW ex-CEO charged with false testimony in 'dieselg ..

2 minutes ago

Services trade deficit shrinks 53.01% in 10 months ..

2 minutes ago

36 profiteers fined in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Man killed over old rivalry in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

DC reviews edibles' prices

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.