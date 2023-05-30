Tara Reade, a former US Senate aide and activist, said on Tuesday that she plans to apply for Russian citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Tara Reade, a former US Senate aide and activist, said on Tuesday that she plans to apply for Russian citizenship.

Reade spoke at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group in Moscow.

The US activist said that she hopes to live safely in Russia and that she would like to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to grant her citizenship.

The activist expects that State Duma lawmaker Maria Butina will help her get a Russian passport. The politician promised to discuss the issue at a meeting of the international affairs committee.

Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993. In 2019, Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she was 29 years old. Biden has denied all the allegations.