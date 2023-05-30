UrduPoint.com

Biden's Ex-Aide Reade Says She Plans To Apply For Russian Citizenship

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Biden's Ex-Aide Reade Says She Plans to Apply for Russian Citizenship

Tara Reade, a former US Senate aide and activist, said on Tuesday that she plans to apply for Russian citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Tara Reade, a former US Senate aide and activist, said on Tuesday that she plans to apply for Russian citizenship.

Reade spoke at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group in Moscow.

The US activist said that she hopes to live safely in Russia and that she would like to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to grant her citizenship.

The activist expects that State Duma lawmaker Maria Butina will help her get a Russian passport. The politician promised to discuss the issue at a meeting of the international affairs committee.

Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993. In 2019, Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she was 29 years old. Biden has denied all the allegations.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Tara Vladimir Putin August December Citizenship 2019 Media All From

Recent Stories

Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rost ..

Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rostov-on-Don Rises to 20 - Invest ..

24 minutes ago
 Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords ..

Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords - NASA

24 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to S ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to Send Fertilizers to Nigeria

24 minutes ago
 House Freedom Caucus Says Debt Ceiling Deal 'Fails ..

House Freedom Caucus Says Debt Ceiling Deal 'Fails,' Calls for All Republicans t ..

24 minutes ago
 NATO deploys more forces, EU urges calm after Koso ..

NATO deploys more forces, EU urges calm after Kosovo clashes

20 minutes ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic stays defiant

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.