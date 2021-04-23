UrduPoint.com
Biden's First Foreign Trip To Be To June G7 In Britain: W.House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:22 PM

President Joe Biden's first foreign trip will be to the G7 summit in Britain this June, followed by NATO and EU summits in Brussels, the White House said Friday

His first overseas travel will "highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America's interests," the White House said.

