Biden's German Shepherd 'Commander' Involved In 10 Attacks In 4 Months - Watchdog

Published July 25, 2023

US President Joe Biden's German shepherd, Commander, has been involved in 10 attacks in a four-month span involving people tied to the White House, watchdog group Judicial Watch said on Tuesday

"Judicial Watch announced today that it received 194 pages of records from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealing 10 attacks by President Joe Biden's German Shepherd, Commander, on officers and agents of the US Secret Service (USSS) between October 2022 and January 2023, and do not include any possible recent events," Judicial Watch said in a statement.

In several instances, the victims of the attacks required medical care, including at a hospital, the statement said.

In addition to USSS personnel, Commander also attacked a technical security investigator at the Bidens' house in Wilmington, Delaware, the statement said.

The incidents come following the departure of another Biden dog, Major, from the White House in December 2021 for biting personnel.

Commander was brought to the White House as a puppy in coincidence with Major's departure from the presidential residence.

"What a joke... if it wasn't their (the Bidens') dog he would already have been put down - freaking clown needs a muzzle," one Secret Service employee reportedly said in an email to an injured colleague.

USSS attempted to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in the statement.

The communications were released through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed after USSS failed to adequately respond to a December 2022 request for records relating to Commander's aggression, which was based on a tip about the dog's behavior, the statement said.

