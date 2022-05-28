UrduPoint.com

Biden's 'Highly Divisive, Dangerous' Attacks On Gun Lobby Have No Place In Politics- Trump

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said during the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention that President Joe Biden's remarks to blame the gun lobby for mass shootings in the United States is highly "divisive and dangerous."

"When Joe Biden blamed the gun lobby, he was talking about Americans like you, and along with countless other Democrats this week, he was shamefully suggesting that Republicans are somehow okay with letting school shootings happen," Trump said on Friday. "They're not okay with it. This rhetoric is highly divisive and dangerous and most importantly, it's wrong has no place in our politics."

Trump delivered several proposals to enhance security at schools in the United States in order to deter potential mass shootings.

Trump said every school in the United States needs to have just one point of entry and school facilities should have strong exterior fencing, metal detectors and the use of new technology to make sure that no unauthorized individual can enter a school with a weapon.

Trump also said every school in the United States should have a police officer or an armed resource officer on duty at all times.

Every police department in the United States needs rigorous training on active shooter protocols so law enforcement can immediately locate and eliminate targets because the police response in the Uvalde shooting took too long, Trump added.

