UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden's Inauguration Ceremony Begins At US Capitol

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:43 PM

Biden's Inauguration Ceremony Begins at US Capitol

The inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden began at the US Capitol in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden began at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

The official inauguration program started at 11:15 a.m. local time.

Biden will be sworn as the new president of the United States at around noon by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, after which he will deliver an address to the nation.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Washington United States

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

31 minutes ago

US, Pakistan want to strengthen their mutual ties: ..

13 seconds ago

Scrutiny committee to submit recommendations to EC ..

14 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives

16 seconds ago

Prime Minister for open hearing of political parti ..

17 seconds ago

Harris Sworn in as US Vice President

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.