WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden began at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

The official inauguration program started at 11:15 a.m. local time.

Biden will be sworn as the new president of the United States at around noon by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, after which he will deliver an address to the nation.