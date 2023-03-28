UrduPoint.com

Biden's Job Approval Rating Slips To 40% Amid Economic Concerns - Poll

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Only 40% of Americans approve of how President Joe Biden is handling his job, down from 42% a month ago, a fresh Gallup poll revealed Tuesday.

This is the sixth straight reading of his overall job rating in the 40-42% bracket. Biden only polled above 50% at the start of his term in early 2021, but the Afghan pullout in August of that year set the slide in motion, with his highest job rating never passing 44%.

The poll conducted from March 1-23 showed Biden underwater in ratings of his handling of the economy, foreign affairs, energy and the environment.

The economy and foreign affairs readings, which are taken periodically, were respectively at 32% and 38%. Approval of Biden's energy policy was likewise at 38% and his environmental standing at 43%.

This is despite the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden enacted more than six months ago in a bid to power the American economy by attracting investment in green energy technologies. The president had been struggling against the headwinds of persistently high inflation and, more recently, of the banking crisis.

