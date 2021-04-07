(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Persons interested in the growing tension between Moscow and Washington could provoke US President Joseph Biden to unacceptable words about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

Commenting on Biden's statements, Patrushev told the Kommersant newspaper that he found it difficult to recall something like that, even if we take into account the times of confrontation between the Soviet Union and the United States.

"The most fanatical opponents of our country, such as Truman or Reagan, tried to be more restrained in their public statements. Although today, when US archives are gradually opening and the personal papers of their associates are being published, we understand how they preached frenzied Russophobia behind closed doors. However, they understood that politics has its boundaries and they should be respected. True, it cannot be ruled out that the US president was deliberately provoked to such a statement by circles interested in increasing tension in bilateral relations," Patrushev said.

Russia does not want Biden's unacceptable words about Putin to diminish the prospects for Russian-US summits, Patrushev said.

"We would not want this incident to undermine such prospects.

We hope that Washington also understands the situation that has developed," he said.

When asked whether the Kremlin expected an apology from the Americans, Patrushev answered in the negative.

"As practice shows, the Americans are basically unable to admit their guilt under any circumstances ... Even Bush Sr. publicly announced that the United States would never apologize to anyone. It is easier for the American elite to bring a sophisticated theory to any mistake, explaining why it was necessary to do just that," he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC news that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for alleged interference in the US elections. In addition, Biden answered in the affirmative when asked whether he considered Putin a "killer." White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to clarify whether Biden's words about Putin were metaphoric. She added that the US president had previously stated that he would not "hold back" in expressing his position either in direct contacts with the Russian leadership or in public assessments.

Putin commented on Biden's words, wishing him good health and reminding him that evaluating other people is like looking in a mirror, and invited Biden to continue the discussion online.