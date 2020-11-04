UrduPoint.com
Biden's Lead In Nevada Narrows - FOX News

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Biden's Lead in Nevada Narrows - FOX News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Joe Biden's lead in the state of Nevada narrowed several hours after the Democratic candidate took lead in the state, according to the FOX news broadcaster.

With 67 percent of the ballots counted, Biden is leading with 49.

2 percent of the vote, incumbent President Donald Trump has 48.6 percent of the vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden was leading with 51.8 percent of the vote. Trump then had 46.3 percent of the vote, when 49 percent of the ballots was tallied.

The state has six members of the electoral college.

