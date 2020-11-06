UrduPoint.com
Biden's Lead Over Trump Further Increases In Key State Of Pennsylvania - CNN

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:34 PM

Biden's Lead Over Trump Further Increases in Key State of Pennsylvania - CNN

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead in the election race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has increased after he took the lead over incumbent President Donald Trump there earlier on Friday, CNN reported, citing the latest results from the state

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead in the election race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has increased after he took the lead over incumbent President Donald Trump there earlier on Friday, CNN reported, citing the latest results from the state.

Biden is now ahead by 6,817 votes in the US state with 20 electoral college votes, with 95 percent of the ballots being reported, CNN stated.

