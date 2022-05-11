UrduPoint.com

Biden's Lend-Lease Act To Require Bilateral Agreements Between Kiev, Washington - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Biden's Lend-Lease Act to Require Bilateral Agreements Between Kiev, Washington - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Lend-Lease Act signed by US President Joe Biden will require a number of bilateral agreements between Kiev and Washington about compensation for or returning of the items provided to Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"It's going to require some bilateral agreements between the United States and Ukraine. That's what Lend-Lease is about. And when, through Lend-Lease, when an item is given to a country, they're responsible for either returning it and maintaining it and returning it and or providing compensation for it, should it not be able to be returned," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also said that the Defense Department is still analyzing the Lend-Lease Act regarding which authorities and capabilities will best help it to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

On Monday, Biden signed into law legislation allowing lend-lease deals for military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries in order to enhance weapons transfers amid Russia military's special operation.

The lend-lease deals are reminiscent of the now famous World War II policy of US President Franklin Roosevelt that supplied Allied nations, including the Soviet Union, with weapons and resources. The move was considered an effective end of US neutrality in the war and a step toward open support for the Allies.

