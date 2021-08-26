WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been rescheduled for Friday from today, the White House said on Thursday.

"The President's bilateral meeting with H.E.

Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, has been rescheduled for tomorrow," the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Bennett were scheduled to meet Thursday morning, but it was disrupted after a series of bombings that reportedly killed at least 12 US service members and 60 Afghan civilians.