UrduPoint.com

Biden's 'Megaphone Diplomacy' Regarding Prisoner Exchange Ineffective - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Biden's 'Megaphone Diplomacy' Regarding Prisoner Exchange Ineffective - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Megaphone diplomacy undermines effectiveness of existing channels between Russia and the United States concerning the exchange of prisoners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. 

"There are existing channels, they should be discrete, the only way they can achieve some results.

Megaphone diplomacy in this case undermines the effectiveness of these channels. We always take all propositions seriously. And our serious proposals in this regard are well known in Washington," Peskov said.

US President Biden said on Wednesday that he is hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more open to discussing prisoner exchanges after the midterm elections have taken place in the US. 

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States All

Recent Stories

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

41 minutes ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

3 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.