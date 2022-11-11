(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Megaphone diplomacy undermines effectiveness of existing channels between Russia and the United States concerning the exchange of prisoners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are existing channels, they should be discrete, the only way they can achieve some results.

Megaphone diplomacy in this case undermines the effectiveness of these channels. We always take all propositions seriously. And our serious proposals in this regard are well known in Washington," Peskov said.

US President Biden said on Wednesday that he is hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more open to discussing prisoner exchanges after the midterm elections have taken place in the US.