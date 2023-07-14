(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden's decision to authorize 3,000 US military reserve personnel for use in the European theater demonstrates how his escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is straining US forces, former US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Biden on Thursday approved an executive order authorizing 3,000 US military reserve personnel to augment Operation Atlantic Resolve, which provides rotational deployment of combat-credible forces to Europe as part of the United States' commitment to NATO.

"Joe Biden's decision to mobilize reserve forces proves that his reckless escalation in Ukraine is straining the US military to the point of disaster," Trump said in a statement.

"Now, we see the ranks are growing so thin that reserve troops are being forced to support Biden's calamitous policy in Europe, while our own borders remain undefended."

The conflict in Ukraine must end, the statement said, adding that Trump would resolve the situation within 24 hours if reelected in 2024.

Not a single American wants to send their family members to die in Eastern Europe, the statement said.

Trump would rebuild and restore US military readiness and deterrence as president, as well as return to an "America first" foreign policy, the statement added.