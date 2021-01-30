President Joe Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that relations between the United States and Russia will be "challenging and difficult."

"On Russia, you know, President Biden takes a clear eyed hard edit practical approach to this relationship.

It is going to be challenging and difficult because Russia poses threats across multiple dimensions and part of our inheritance," Sullivan said.

The National Security Advisor also said the Biden administration is having to deal with how to respond effectively to some of the threats and challenges.