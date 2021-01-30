UrduPoint.com
Biden's National Security Advisor Says US-Russia Relations Will Be 'Difficult'

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:29 AM

President Joe Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that relations between the United States and Russia will be "challenging and difficult."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) President Joe Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that relations between the United States and Russia will be "challenging and difficult."

"On Russia, you know, President Biden takes a clear eyed hard edit practical approach to this relationship.

It is going to be challenging and difficult because Russia poses threats across multiple dimensions and part of our inheritance," Sullivan said.

The National Security Advisor also said the Biden administration is having to deal with how to respond effectively to some of the threats and challenges.

