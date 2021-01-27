(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden's nominee for UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday that she will make it her top priority to work against China's attempts to increase its sway over the world body.

"I see that as my highest priority, if I am confirmed at the United Nations, that is to push against Chinese influence in the Security Council and it would mean working with our allies and bringing them onboard and getting their support to push back against the Chinese and... calling them out every opportunity that we have on their efforts to have greater influence on the United Nations and to bring a set of values to the United Nations that does not fit the organization that we all support," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She also told the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee that China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution and added that Beijing's success depends on the United States' "continued withdrawal."

"That will not happen on my watch," Thomas-Greenfield said. "If... we walk away from the table, and allow others to fill the void, the global community suffers - and so do American interests."

The United Nations is "an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being," she added.