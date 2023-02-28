UrduPoint.com

Biden's Overall Approval Rating Steady At 42% - Poll

US President Joe Biden's overall approval rating has remained steady so far this year, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday

The poll, conducted from February 1 to 23, found Biden's approval rating at 42%, just one percentage point higher than January's.

While 46% of Americans approve of his handling of the situation in Ukraine, fewer approve of his handling of relations with Russia (37%) and China (32%). The ratings of his handling of the economy (34%) and immigration (33%) remain low.

Unsurprisingly, Biden's approval ratings remained sharply polarized along partisan lines. Among Republicans, less than 10% approved of Biden overall or on most individual issues. The only exceptions were Biden's response to the coronavirus (18%) and the situation in Ukraine (20%).

