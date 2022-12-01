(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) President Joe Biden's pick for US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said during her Senate confirmation hearing that she will make the plight of Americans detained in Russia a "top priority" during her service in Moscow.

"Mr. Chairman, this committee and other members of Congress have my commitment that, if confirmed, the plight of US citizens detained in Russia will be a top priority for me," Tracy said on Wednesday. "I will devote my attention and energy to supporting the welfare and well-being of every US citizen detained in Russia. I will work closely with Washington as the administration continues to engage Russian authorities to bring Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner home.

Tracy said she will also pursue the humanitarian release of Mark Fogel, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis in Russia.

On Monday, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti that Washington continues to discuss with Moscow the potential exchange of former US marine Paul Whelan and US basketball player Brittney Griner with Russian citizens imprisoned in the United States.

In late July, the White House confirmed media reports that Washington offered to exchange Russian businessman Viktor Bout for Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, and Griner, sentenced to nine years for illegally bringing cannabis oil in Russia.