WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for US national security advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said he very concerned about the continued detentions of activist in Hong Kong.

"I'm deeply concerned about the continuing arrests and imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong," Sullivan said via Twitter. "We stand united with our allies and partners against China's assault on Hong Kong's freedoms ” and to help those persecuted find safe haven."

Hong Kong police on Monday announced that they had arrested eight people for taking part in an illegal gathering.

In late June, China adopted a law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it might limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms. Meanwhile, China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.