WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States should continue tightening sanctions on Russia, including reducing the country's energy revenues, President Joe Biden's nominee for the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said on Wednesday.

"I absolutely agree that the right course is to stay the course on sanctions to continue tightening the sanctions (on Russia)," Tracy said during a Senate confirmation hearing. "One area ... is reducing Russia's energy revenues."