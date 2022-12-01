WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) President Joe Biden's nominee for the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said on Wednesday that she will reach out to all Russian people at all levels as one of her top priorities should she be confirmed.

"If confirmed, I will reach out to the Russian people at all levels of society as one of my priorities," Tracy said during a Senate confirmation hearing.

Tracy also pledged to "keep a spotlight" on opposition figures, including Vladimir Kara-Murza, Alexey Navalny, and Radio Free Europe Reporter Vladislav Yesipenko.